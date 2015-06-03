Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashed

Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashedby Seun Oluwapo 02/05/2018 03:43:00 0 comments 1 Views
Just Yesterday, i was on her page, i even posted the story about Davido’s fans bashing her, and boom this morning i say lemme re-check, and the account is no longer there, it has been deleted, what i saw was a totally different thing, the name she used was ‘Thesophiamomodu’ and that account is no where to be found again, so sad, The words of haters must have gotten to her.. I hope she put herself together.
See below.
Source – Ebiwalisgossip
Click Here to Comment on this Article