Top Nigeria university, OAU, shut for alleged tax default

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service has closed down the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, over alleged N1.8 billion tax debt to the state government.

The institution was shut down Wednesday morning by the officials of the state revenue (IRS) led by Oladipo Babatunde after obtaining a court order to seal the school.

Mr. Babatunde has, however, said that the institution will be reopened when the management is ready to pay its tax debt.

The IRS sealed the university Senate building, administrative block, the bursary department and the university main gate which interrupted easy flow of vehicles and registration of fresh students who resumed on Sunday.

The state government had earlier issued seven days ultimatum to the companies accused of owing the state well over N12.5 billion as un-remitted taxes.

According to the special adviser to the state governor on tax matters, Gbenga Akano, the government has decided to prosecute defaulters.

“Several meetings have been held with affected organisations, but it has been a continuous imperviousness and indebtedness. We are left with no option than to openly mention some tax defaulters who failed to perform their civic responsibilities.

“We are serious about getting every kobo owed Osun State. The government is doing its best to meet the yawning of the people. We need money to do more. We are not asking for extra. But what is legitimately due to us in taxes must be given to us,” Mr Akano had said.

The defaulters, according to the state government, include OAU, NTA lle-Ife and Globacom Nigeria Ltd.

Efforts to reach the university management for their reaction was unsuccessful as the Vice Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, and the university spokesman, Abiodun Olanrewaju, refused to answer calls and text messages sent to them on the matter by PREMIUM TIMES.

When contacted, the university’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun, said he was not in the best position to speak on the matter.

“The university is under lock but I’m not in position to speak except the PRO,” he said.