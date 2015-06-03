Big Brother Naija: Why northern personalities enjoy watching but can’t take part — Kannywood actress

Kannywood actress, Fati SU, has given reasons she believes northern personalities cannot participate in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja, Fati said a main reason northern celebrities will not want to aspire to participate in the show includes how culture and religion play a major role in the lives of the people of that part of Nigeria.

PT: Would you want to be in Big Brother show?

Fati: Yes and No! Yes, the winning is huge and will be good for anybody. I mean it will change one’s life once you win that big money. No, for the simple reason that things that housemates do, I can not do it on a live TV.

PT: What exactly are the things you can not do?

Fati: Hmmm, I cannot hug as they do in the show, the kissing and even the way they dress. It is not going to be funny, live on a TV show doing all that. My religion and culture will not take it lightly with me.

PT: Are you saying left for you, if you can choose how to dress and live without those things, you can subscribe to it?

Fati: What I want you to know is, the northern culture and religion stay side by side. It is not just about me being part of it; even if other people do it and I’m around them, I will not escape it.

Remember what happened to Rahama Sadau in her Classiq musical video. It was like the sky will fall. So better for me to just watch and everyone among will say the same.

PT: What do you think should be done so you people and others can be exposed to this kind of opportunities?

Fati: For now I am not sure anything can be done to correct that. Only if you want to say, damn the consequences and go ahead, then surely you will regret it. I am telling you this.

PT: Regret what?

Fati: Regret how people will bounce on you. Our people don’t take things like this lightly at all.

PT: But there are rumours of some of Kannywood celebrities involved in homosexuality, lesbianism; and some even smoke and drink; what would you say about that?

Fati: I don’t know what you are talking about. Yes there are rumours, but they are mere rumours. And again all of that are person and not on a TV reality show. That is one’s private life. This is all I can say.

PT: Did you enjoy the Big Brother Naija 2018 show?

Fati: Sure, I am not sure I missed any part of it. It was one project I loved. Unfortunately, I cannot be part of it.

PT: Who did you anticipate to win?

Fati: Tobi has always been my favourite since the beginning. I voted for him many times.

PT: How did you feel during his squabble with Cee C?

Fati: That night was a long night for me. I feel like breaking my TV. I don’t like Cee C’s attitude at all. But it is over now. Miracle won and win very big.

PT: How is the Kannywood?

Fati: Kannywood is good and we are all doing good. Although I’m back to school now. I am doing my PGD at the Nigerian Defence Academy, and right now I’m combining that with acting.

PT: One last word?

Fati: Yes, organizers of shows like Big Brother should think of something like this for the entertainment industry in this part of the country. So people from this part can also be part of this big project. And again like I always say, thank you PREMIUM TIMES for giving us a mouth out there.