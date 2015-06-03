Osun NYSC reposts 107 corps members on health, marriage grounds

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State on Wednesday said it had given instant reposting to 107 corps members out of the 2,214 admitted for 2018 Batch A service programme.

The state Coordinator, Emmanuel Attah, made this known while hosting the NYSC Director General who was on a courtesy visit to the corps members in the permanent orientation camp in Ede.

Mr Attah, while addressing the corps members, said that 81 members were reposted on health ground, while 26 were reposted on marriage and pregnancy grounds.

He said the NYSC in Osun State was particular about the wellbeing of corps members and would accord them the necessary attention and treatment to make their service year fruitful.

He advised corps members not to conceal their health status from NYSC officials as knowing their health conditions would enable the NYSC to proffer the right and proper treatment for them.

“Corps members should state their health status to us and not hide it because knowing their health status will help us to attend to them appropriately.

“We have enough drugs and medical staff in the clinic to take care of their health challenges and they should endeavour to go to the clinic whenever they have any health issues.

“Their parents have entrusted the corps members with the NYSC, so the onus is on us to ensure that they are safe and well taken care of,” he said.

The NYSC Director General, Suleiman Kazaure, a brigadier general, told them to abide by the camp rules and regulations.

The director general, who was represented by Abdulrasaq Salawu, NYSC Director of Human Resources Management, congratulated the corps members for graduating from school and coming for youth service.

He advised them to touch lives positively wherever they were posted and admonished them to pray and be patient, saying they should not be desperate to make money or chase money illegally.

He equally advised them to pick up a skill or vocation while in camp so that they could make a living from it.

Mr Kazaure warned them also to be security conscious and not keep late nights wherever they were posted to.

Mr Salawu, on behalf of the director general, had laid the foundation for the construction of a new hostel accommodation in the NYSC camp before addressing the corps members.

He also inspected other facilities in the camp and the yet to be completed health centre, which he said, was being built for the NYSC and residents around the camp.

(NAN)