Federal govt increases charges against ex-NSA Dasuki

The Federal Government will on May 16 re-arraign a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, on a 32-count charge of fraud at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This followed the court’s approval of an application by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, to increase Mr Dasuki’s charges from 19 to 32 and exclude a suspect.

Mr Dasuki is facing trial for his alleged involvement in money laundering and abuse of office. He was charged alongside a Director of Finance at the ONSA, Salisu Shuaibu, Aminu Baba-Kusa, Acacia Holding Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital.

The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, had adjourned the matter till Wednesday and Thursday for hearing, following a Supreme Court directive for the case to be given accelerated hearing.

The High Court had slated April 13 to entertain a pre-trial conference, during which some issues, relating to the charge would be addressed by lawyers, to allow for a speedy hearing of the case.

Speaking during the continuation of the matter on Wednesday, Mr Jacobs said the defence team did not cooperate with the prosecution during the pre-trial conference.

He blamed the decision to increase the charge, on the failure of the pre-trial conference to achieve its objective.

Mr Jacob informed the court of his client’s decision to increase the number of counts in the charge against Mr Dasuki to 32. Mr Jacobs further said the amended charge would exclude the Director of Finance, Mr Shuaibu.

The judge granted the application for the amendment of the charge and adjourned the matter, till May, 16 for re-arraignment of the defendant.

Mr Dasuki was first arraigned in 2015, following various allegations of fraud brought against him.

He is accused of using his former office to divert $2.1 billion.