No PVC, no s3x for men – Presidential hopeful, Fela Durotoye charges Nigerian women

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has charged married Nigerian women to deny their husbands who do not have permanent voter’s card (PVC) s3x.
He said that wives should ‘lock up’ their husbands who don’t have their PVCs by July 1, 2018, while urging young unmarried women to ward off romantic interests from men who haven’t acquired theirs.
Durotoye made the statement while making a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday.
He said, “We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it’s a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose. In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter’s card, it’s the power to vote your choice.
“I have started a little movement where I’m asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting.
“More than that, I’m working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they’ll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova .”

