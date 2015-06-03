Dino Melaye Arraigned in Court By Police

Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district has been re-arrested by the police. Melaye was brought on a stretcher however, newsmen were prevented from going into the court premises.

Melaye landed in the hospital after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of a moving vehicle conveying him to a court in Kogi for a gun running case. The magistrate court sitting in Abuja granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye in the sum of of 90 million naira and two sureties.

In other news, there are reports that senate grilled Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, behind closed doors over the alleged maltreatment of Melaye during his arrest and detention by the police.

SECURITY BRIEFING

1. Briefing by Inspector General of Police (IGP) to Distinguished Senate on the inhuman treatment of Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye over a matter that is pending before a competent law court and killings across the country by Senate Leader. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) May 2, 2018



