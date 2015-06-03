Nigeria News

Advice Column: I Slept with my wife’s sister now she won’t let me be

by 02/05/2018 11:21:00 0 comments 1 Views

Image result for black couple

I regret ever doing it but the deed has been done. My wife’s younger sister came to our house to spend the weekend last month because my wife travelled for her colleague’s wedding. Her younger sister came to help with our daughter. One thing led to another and we had sex one of the nights. Since the episode, this girl won’t let me be. Even after her sister came back and she went back to their parents house, she still calls me to ask for sex. She says she has never enjoyed sex the way she did with me.

In her latest call, she asked me to make arrangement for a nigh out with her else she would tell her sister about the night we had sex. I don’t know what to do because losing my wife because of this, would be a disaster for me.


