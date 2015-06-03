Tyson Beckford Wife, Son, Parents, Net Worth, Age, Height, Is He Gay?

image source

Tyson Beckford has been named by Vogue as one of the top ten male models of all time but that is not all there is to him. The elegant man who has attained success in the world of modeling has done so with great discipline and work and as we go further we will see just how far he has come to be one of the most recognizable names in modeling around the world.

Tyson Beckford Bio, Age

December 19, 1970, was the day that Tyson Beckford came into the world. His age makes his success in the modeling industry yet more impressive as modeling has been known to sometimes favor younger people who are able to withstand the rigorous lifestyle choices required better. His parents are Lloyd Beckford and Hilary Dixon Hall who raised the young Beckford in Jamaica. Beckford had his education at the Pittsford Mendon High School in Pittsford, New York.

Beckford is not just a model, he also wears the hats of acting and producing and has a filmography that continues to grow both in length and impressiveness. The film he is most known for is the 2005 movie Into The Blue, although he has worked in little capacities in some other movie roles where his well-honed body certainly added to the allure of the films.

Despite his forays into acting and producing, however, Tyson Beckford is still mostly known as a model. His modeling career may even be further streamlined to the point that most people recognize him for his work as a Ralph Lauren Polo model. He has managed to grow so far in the modeling world as to be dubbed the most successful supermodel of all time and be on par with female supermodels that ruled the game in the 1990s like Naomi Campbell.

He began his modeling career in 1992 after he was recruited by “The Source,” a hip-hop magazine. He was next recruited by Ralph Lauren for their Polo line of male sportswear in 1993. By 1995, he was named “Man of the Year” by the music channel VH1 and featured on People’s Magazine list of “50 Most Beautiful People in the World.”

Net Worth

Beckford has a total net worth of about $14 million. Asides his high-flying modeling career where a lot of money must surely be coming in from his work with Ralph Lauren, Beckford has also made appearances in music videos and films that would have granted him some extra income. He has also hosted two seasons of the Bravo program – Make Me a Supermodel.

Parents – Father, Mother

Beckford’s parentage is as exotic as they come. His father is an Afro-Jamaican of Panamanian descent named Lloyd Beckford. His mother who is named Hillary Dixon Hall is Chinese Jamaican. After giving birth to Beckford, his mother moved their family back to Jamaica and it was there that Tyson Beckford spent the early seven years of his life before the family returned to New York and then settled finally in the Bronx.

Family – Wife, Son

Rumors abound about Tyson Beckford’s true marital status. Most reports, however, seem to confirm that he is now married to Berniece Julien. The two had apparently gotten married in a closed ceremony where only close family and friends were in attendance.

On the child front, however, things are clearer. Beckford has one son – Jordan Beckford – who was born in 1998 from his relationship with celebrity stylist April Roomet. Roomet is a well-known celebrity stylist who has styled music superstars like Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Although Beckford and Romet broke up a long time ago, the two seem to have a good enough relationship.

Height

Tyson Beckford’s height 6ft 1.5 in and he weighs 88kg. As anyone who knows the model will testify, it makes for a good package in looks. It was, however, not always like that for Beckford. When he was younger, during his school years, the model got teased a lot about his looks but he seems to have grown into them marvelously.

Is He Gay?

Tyson Beckford has had quite a number of public relationships and all of them have been with women. In fact, he only began maintaining a low-profile dating life after a brawl with his ex-girlfriend, Shanina Shaik’s fiance, DJ Ruckus at a nightclub back in 2016. Their break up was a pretty messy one. With all these public relationships in his past and the possibility of his marriage to Berneice Julien, it is doubtful that Tyson Beckford is gay.