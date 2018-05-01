Amerie Husband, Parents, Age, Family, Biography, and Quick Facts

image source

It took one smashing hit to push Amerie into the limelight where she has remained. Though with mixed ethnicity, Amerie has gone to high places in the industry with her songs which portray a unique concept.

Amerie’s Biography, Age

Amerie was born as Ameriie Mi Marie Rogers on January 12, 1980, into a military home. Amerie and her family had to move to different places, wherever her father, who was a military personnel, was sent to. For this reason, she had to change schools often and on, although she developed a strong personality and a will to excel in her academics. In between her switches, she developed an interest in writing and making music.

She is from a strong Christian home where Christian values and beliefs were greatly upheld. She was that daughter whose parents didn’t allow to use a phone while in school. It continued this way until she, as well as her sister, were old enough to use a phone. Amerie attended Georgetown University in Washington, where she graduated with a B.A. in English and a Fine Arts minor in design. This further grew her interest in creative arts. One of the significant contacts she made while in the school was with a club promoter who linked her up with Rich Harrison, a producer.

Although her father Charles, was a military man, her career choices were made by her and were never imposed. She had joined Navy ROTC while in DC but quit in her second year.

Meeting Harrison was one of the noble events in her life as the two soon grew a strong platonic bond. It happened that Harrison who also produced for stars like Mary J Blige, developed an interest in her after she sang along to his different tracks. At the time, she started working with Harrison, the producer had just concluded works on MJ Blige’s albums; Mary and No More Drama. Harrison developed demos for Amerie whose talent stood out amongst many others.

In 2001, she recorded the chorus for Nas’ single Rule. That same year she also recorded ‘Life’ with Rapper Royce da 5’9″. Amerie was just getting started at the time. The following year, she made a grand debut with her album All I Have which topped the charts all around the US. Reports had it that the album sold up to 89,000 copies in its first week of release. The following year, Amerie hosted as well as developed BET’s The Center, the original series which ascended to great heights with regards to ratings. The Center enjoyed her presence and input until a year after when she landed a role in “The First Daughter.” The movie which was directed by Forest Whitaker not only earned her more recognition but also showcased her to the world.

Amerie had a lot going for her in 2002. She had to manage her activities to fit into her schedules which included making appearances for movies and touring the US to promote her album All I Have. That same year, she also did the song “I’m Coming Out” originally sung by Diana Ross for the soundtrack to the film Maid in Manhattan.

In 2003, Amerie who became a sweetheart in the industry drew the attention of her counterparts many of whom wished to collaborate with her. Some of these were the likes of DJ Kayslay’s who featured her on his album The Streetsweeper Vol for the track “Too Much for Me”

See Also: Nicole Ari Parker Kids, Parents, Ethnicity, Husband, Age, Height, Bio

She soon began work on her second Album ‘Touch’ in 2004. The Tracks on Touch were co-written by Amerie and her friend Harrison. She also got contributions from Lil Jon, Bryce Wilson, Red Spyda, and Dre & Vidal. The following year, her platinum single ‘1 Thing’ was released. The song broke barriers to become her greatest single till date.

Amerie’s ‘1 Thing’ peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It got so many accolades including a gold certification by the RIAA in 2005, as well as another gold certification to its ringtone release in 2006. It wasn’t all, stayed on the top five hit in the UK that year, becoming the year’s best-selling singles.

Her Family – Husband, Kids

Amerie found love in her little music world, and it was with manager, former Columbia Records executive, Lenny Nicholson.

Amerie and Nicholson

A platonic work relationship soon developed into a romantic one and Amerie and her manager decided to make things formal in 2004.

The 1 Thing singer got engaged to her heartthrob in 2010 and in 2011 they got married. Amerie announced that she is expecting her first child in 2018.

Quick Facts – Parents, Meek Mill