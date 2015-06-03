Nigeria News

NPFL: Pillars manage slim win over Akwa Utd

Kano Pillars Football Club on Wednesday defeated Akwa United FC of Uyo 1-0 in a rescheduled week 17 match of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Kano.

In the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Pillars team captain Rabiu Ali scored the only goal through a penalty kick in the 39th minute.

Akwa United made several efforts to equalise thereafter but the brilliant efforts of the Pillars defence line denied them of any goal.‎

After the match, the Coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa, said in spite of the slim victory, his team was getting back to shape.

“Today we played a very tough opponent and you can see how we came out clean. It is a sign of good things to come, ‘’ he said.

On his part, Assistant Coach of Akwa United, Aliyu Zubair blamed the unfriendly weather for his team’s defeat and promised to continue working on the team.

“The sunny weather affected my boys in the first half, but in the second half they played very well,” he said.

Zubairu said that his team will correct its mistakes in order to win their next game against Enyimba.

‎Pillars now occupy second position in the table with 39 points from 19 games.

(NAN)

