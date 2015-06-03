Senate claims Melaye not major reason for Police IG summons

The Senate via its spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, has said the summoning of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, by it is not because of the travails of one of its senators, Dino Melaye.

He said this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr Idris failed to honour the invitation to appear before the Senate for the second time.

Earlier, the Senate said Mr Idris was invited to answer questions over the controversy leading to the arrest of Mr Melaye, who is accused of arming criminals in his state, Kogi and also killings across the country.

The police chief was first summoned on April 25 but he failed to appear.

On Thursday, when he was supposed to appear, the chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP was in Bauchi in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari, and could not honour the invitation.

The Senate thereafter re-summoned Mr Idris.

The lawmakers earlier refused to allow a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) he sent to represent him.

Nigerians have criticised the Senate’s summons, saying it only came after a senator had been harassed by police.

They say the Senate failed to take such action to stem the bloodletting across the country, until its member had a brush with the law.

In his address to journalists, Mr Abdullahi claimed the main concern of the Senate was the state of insecurity in several parts of the country.

“Yes. He (IGP) was supposed to appear today but he did not appear. This is democracy and democracy is all about the people. In the course of all of this, there are many wrong impressions that he was invited because of the incident with Senator Dino Melaye.

“This is part of the truth because it is only one side of it and the major reason is the general state of insecurity which seems not to abate, that the Senate is concerned about and felt that he has a lot of information to put us through what he is doing.

“We are all victims of killings one way or another. If you are not from Benue or other states affected, it’s likely you have a relative or someone who’s from there,” he said.

He added that the Senate has always risen up to speak on cases of insecurity in the country even as he claimed ”the Senate wasn’t being sensational about it”.

“We organised a security summit. They were all invited and he came. I want us to be dispassionate about this. Let’s remove sensationalisation. We will not tolerate or condone things that go against the promotion of democracy in the country,” he said.

When asked why the Senate Committee on Judiciary failed to present its report on the impeachment of President Muhammad Buhari, he said, “It means they’ve not finished their work. They’re still working on it.”

The committee was asked to deliberate on the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some senators for not seeking National Assembly’s approval before withdrawing $496million used for the purchase of aircraft from the United States and report back on Wednesday (today).