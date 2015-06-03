Shi’ite members protest in Abuja, demand El-Zakzaky's release

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite, on Wednesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to free their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who had been in detention since December, 2015.

The IMN members, who staged a peaceful protest again in Abuja, shutdown Berger-Wuse axis for more than 45 minutes, thereby resulting to heavy traffic along the area, while traders hurriedly closed down their shops in case of any eventuality.

Some of them were carrying placards, shouting “Buhari free our leader. Buhari free El-Zakzaky and his wife.”

One of the demonstrators told newsmen that no amount of blackmail and intimidation would make them to surrender.

He said no amount of cheap blackmail would make them to succumb, because the protests have always been peaceful and they have proven that to the world beyond any reasonable doubt, even in the face of extreme provocation.

“Our timely rallies, campaigns and other religious activities will continue as at when due and in our usual peaceful ways without fear of intimidation or any recourse to illogical violent means.” He added.

It will be recalled that the Shi’ites members engaged security personnel, penultimate Monday, while protesting for the immediate release of their leader and his wife. During the clash, both the commercial and vehicular activities were paralyzed at the affected areas.

Meanwhile, there was heightened security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as more mobile policemen were deployed in strategic parts of the city to forestall any break down of law and order.