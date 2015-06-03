Nigeria News

Prostitute From Benin Narrates How A Rich Man In Delta Wanted To Use Her For Rituals

by 02/05/2018 15:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

An alleged ritualist has been arrested at Daniel Umukoro extension, Ughelli in Delta State.
According to reports, the seeming opulent man negotiated s*x with the lady based in Benin City, Edo State on phone and they both agreed on a N400,000 fee.
The lady arrived at the house – a duplex as seen here on a Sunday unknown to her that he man had ulterior motives of using her for rituals.
He reportedly locked her up in a room after marathon s*x which depleted his energy and made him sleep for lengthy hours.

The terrified slay queen used that juncture to break out of the room through the ceiling of the house.
An eyewitness who shared the pictures of the incident online said she came out stark n*ked after she jumped from a height. Her left arm was seriously injured and other parts bruised in the process.

An alarm was then raised by residents about the development leading to the arrest of her unnamed customer for alleged kidnapping. He was handcuffed and whisked way to the police station alongside the victim.


