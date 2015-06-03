See What Just Happened To Davido 24hrs After Releasing A Song For Chioma (Photos)by Abigail Achor 02/05/2018 18:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
Barely 24hours after Davido releases his new Song “Assurance” Featuring Chioma, the DMW boss proudly announce the landmark on the video as it hits 1 Million Views.
Davido took to Instagram to celebrate his music video, who hit a million views within 24hours of release.
He wrote “Thank you guys so much. Over 1 million views in 24 HOURS!!!!!!!! AHHHHH!! MADNESS
Chioma Avril is a blessing to Davido . It’s getting obvious and in return Davido exhibit immeasurable affections to her.
See below;
