See What Just Happened To Davido 24hrs After Releasing A Song For Chioma (Photos)

Barely 24hours after Davido releases his new Song “Assurance” Featuring Chioma, the DMW boss proudly announce the landmark on the video as it hits 1 Million Views.

Davido took to Instagram to celebrate his music video, who hit a million views within 24hours of release.

He wrote “Thank you guys so much. Over 1 million views in 24 HOURS!!!!!!!! AHHHHH!! MADNESS

Chioma Avril is a blessing to Davido . It’s getting obvious and in return Davido exhibit immeasurable affections to her.

