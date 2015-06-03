Nigeria News

See What Just Happened To Davido 24hrs After Releasing A Song For Chioma (Photos)

by 02/05/2018 18:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

Barely 24hours after Davido releases his new Song “Assurance” Featuring Chioma, the DMW boss proudly announce the landmark on the video as it hits 1 Million Views.
Davido took to Instagram to celebrate his music video, who hit a million views within 24hours of release.

He wrote “Thank you guys so much. Over 1 million views in 24 HOURS!!!!!!!! AHHHHH!! MADNESS

Chioma Avril is a blessing to Davido . It’s getting obvious and in return Davido exhibit immeasurable affections to her.

See below;

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Photos Of Masked DSS Operatives And Police Officers Who Took Over National Assembly

Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

PDP will win between 25 and 27 states in 2019 presidential elections – Atiku

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

Buhari is a BIG failure, I can't endorse him for second term – Obasanjo

Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court