Sophia Momodu’s Friend, Adunola Slams Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

02/05/2018

A friend of Sophia Momodu, Davido’s babymama, has broken the silence after the musician gifted his girlfriend a new car.
Adunola, a friend of Sophia Momodu has reacted after Nigerian musician, Davido bought a Porsche for his girlfriend, Chioma during her birthday two days ago.

Sophia who is Davido’s babymama has a daughter for the singer.

While lambasting Chioma, Adunola alleged that it is not all what it seems to be.

“Ask cuppy her car was under financing… it was paid for monthly and when the relationship ended, mercedes came for their car …if Porsche and this internet displayed love is your assurance, then you have goofed, ask Cuppy where her G wagon is to start with.” Adunola wrote.

