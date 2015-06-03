UCL: Liverpool to play Real Madrid in final after beating Roma 7 – 6 on aggregate

UCL: Liverpool to play Real Madrid in final after beating Roma 7 – 6 on aggregateby Abigail Achor 02/05/2018 16:50:00 0 comments 1 Views
Liverpool booked a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid after beating Roma 7 – 6 on aggregate in the semi – final on Wednesday despite losing a breathless second leg at the Stadio Olimpico .
After a 5 – 2 first – leg win last week , a 4 – 2 defeat on the night could not prevent the five – time champions from reaching their first final since 2007 .
Details soon …
