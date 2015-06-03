Nigeria News

Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos)

Superstar singer, Davido ‘Davido’ Adeleke attracted massive attention when he visited a local eatery to fill his tummy in the city of brown roofs in the South-western part of Nigeria.
A popular food vendor named Iya Adijat food aka Amala Special whose shop is located Iyana Adeoyo Challenge, Ibadan – Oyo State was thrown into hysteria when Davido patronized her business alongside his entourage.

The 25-year old hitmaker sat down to enjoy a plate of Ewedu soup, Amala and good meat. The owner of the shop, workers and other customers later swarmed him for selfies.

The daughter of the food vendor quickly took to her Facebook page to make the announcement with pictures to back it up.

“Am so happy right now davidoofficial at my mum shop today to eat Amala… mum am super proud of you for all your hard works over this year bigger you I pray and if u are in Ibadan and I haven’t tasted her food u are in a long tin” she captioned the pictures.

