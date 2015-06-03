Nigeria News

Champions League: Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Ulreich speaks on blunder in 2-2 draw against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich has apologised for Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal blunder against Real Madrid.Ulreich’s costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League.

With the scores level at 1-1 just after the break, Ulreich’s blunder gifted Karim Benzema his second goal and gave Real the lead.

He missed a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso, leaving Benzema to tap into an empty net.

Bayern fought back from the blow but fell short. James Rodriguez equalised, but the game finished 2-2 and Real Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

The German giants lost to Spanish opposition in the knock-out phase for the fifth year in a row.

“Words cannot describe how disappointed I am about exiting the Champions League,” wrote Ulreich on his Instagram page.

“We really wanted to go to the final, we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened – I cannot explain it.

“I’m sorry… for my team and for you fans.”

Ulreich has been Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper since Germany’s captain Manuel Neuer was injured last September.

