No PVC, no access to the ‘Other Room’ – Presidential Aspirant Tells Women

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has charged married Nigerian women to deny s*x to their husbands who have no Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote in the 2019 general elections.

He said that wives should “lock up” for husbands who don’t have their PVCs by July 1, 2018, while also urging young unmarried women to ward off romantic interests from men who haven’t acquired theirs.

Durotoye, a management consultant and leadership expert, said this while making a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. According to him, the voter’s card is an important weapon for the electorate to wield to choose a future that they desire.

He said, “We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it’s a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose. In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter’s card, it’s the power to vote your choice.

“I have started a little movement where I’m asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting.

“More than that, I’m working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they’ll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova (slang for s*x).”

The presidential aspirant also urged Nigerians to show more active interest in the country’s politics by joining political parties and fighting for reforms in voting laws to create a sound internal democracy.