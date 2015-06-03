Nigeria News

#BBNaija: Khloe Stuns In Native Attire And Make-up Photos

One of the top gainers of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show is Khloe despite the fact that she apparently left the contest empty-handed.
Khloe has continued to leverage on the Big Brother Naija fame to market her clothes to the world.

It would be recalled that there was an astronomic growth in her Instagram followership since she joined the reality show which lasted for 85 days and featured 20 contestants.

Khloe is a fashion designer and she has been showcasing her wares on her page with a strong patronage from her teeming followers. She just undertook a photoshoot where she showcased some of her native dresses.

The pictures are very beautiful with a make-up artist putting finishing touches to her looks.

