BREAKING: Dino Melaye Arraigned In Court On A Stretcher By Police
The operatives of Nigerian Police Force have on Wednesday afternoon, arraigned Senator Dino Melaye before a court at the federal capital territory, Abuja.
The embattled senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday.
According to TheCable, the controversial lawmaker was brought to the court on a stretcher but journalists were prevented from going into the court premises.
It was gathered that armed policemen have taken over the court, preventing vehicular human movements.
This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more details shortly.
