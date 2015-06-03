Nigeria News

BREAKING: Dino Melaye Arraigned In Court On A Stretcher By Police

The operatives of Nigerian Police Force have on Wednesday afternoon, arraigned Senator Dino Melaye before a court at the federal capital territory, Abuja.
The embattled senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to TheCable, the controversial lawmaker was brought to the court on a stretcher but journalists were prevented from going into the court premises.

It was gathered that armed policemen have taken over the court, preventing vehicular human movements.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more details shortly.

