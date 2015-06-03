Nigeria News

Grass To Grace! These Photos Of Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma’s Total Transformation Will Shock You

by 02/05/2018 11:57:00 0 comments 1 Views

Chioma Avril Rowland, has becomed the latest topic in lips of most Nigerian youths online and on social for the past 24 hours after popular singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, showed the whole world how deeply in love he is with her.The award-winning musician took their relationship to a whole new level by celebrating her 23rd birthday with a new song titled “Assurance”, she was also featured in the music video.

The singer also held a pre-birthday party for her, one which he hosted himself, and declared during the event of his undying love for her.


Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Photos Of Masked DSS Operatives And Police Officers Who Took Over National Assembly

Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

PDP will win between 25 and 27 states in 2019 presidential elections – Atiku

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

Buhari is a BIG failure, I can't endorse him for second term – Obasanjo

Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court