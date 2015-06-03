Grass To Grace! These Photos Of Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma’s Total Transformation Will Shock You

Chioma Avril Rowland, has becomed the latest topic in lips of most Nigerian youths online and on social for the past 24 hours after popular singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, showed the whole world how deeply in love he is with her.The award-winning musician took their relationship to a whole new level by celebrating her 23rd birthday with a new song titled “Assurance”, she was also featured in the music video.



The singer also held a pre-birthday party for her, one which he hosted himself, and declared during the event of his undying love for her.



