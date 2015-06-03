Nigeria News

#BBNaija: Alex Talks About Dating Tobi…Reveals Interesting Details 

by 02/05/2018 10:01:00 0 comments 1 Views

In a recent interview, ex-big brother naija housemate, Alex has revealed she’s likely to date Tobi.
Former big brother Naija housemate, Alex has revealed she’s likely to date Tobi. The two who have been an item since leaving the house have been sharing cute photos together.


In a recent interview with The Nation, Alex revealed that the possibility of her dating Tobi is very high. Tobi has always maintained he’d love to date her if she accepts.

Revealing her plan with Tobi relationship-wise, Alex said: “Relationship-wise, I think I will give it a thought right now. I really don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t because Tobi is like the best man anybody should hope for in this life”

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Photos Of Masked DSS Operatives And Police Officers Who Took Over National Assembly

Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

PDP will win between 25 and 27 states in 2019 presidential elections – Atiku

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

Buhari is a BIG failure, I can't endorse him for second term – Obasanjo

Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court