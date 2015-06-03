BBNaija: Alex Talks About Dating Tobi…Reveals Interesting Details 

In a recent interview, ex-big brother naija housemate, Alex has revealed she’s likely to date Tobi.

Former big brother Naija housemate, Alex has revealed she’s likely to date Tobi. The two who have been an item since leaving the house have been sharing cute photos together.



In a recent interview with The Nation, Alex revealed that the possibility of her dating Tobi is very high. Tobi has always maintained he’d love to date her if she accepts.

Revealing her plan with Tobi relationship-wise, Alex said: “Relationship-wise, I think I will give it a thought right now. I really don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t because Tobi is like the best man anybody should hope for in this life”