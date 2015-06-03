Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead

Kannyood actress, Hawwa Maina, is dead. She died at a Kano hospital Wednesday night.

Confirming the death, popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, told PREMIUM TIMES the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness.

“Yes Hauwa Maina is dead,” Ali Nuhu said.

Many Kannywood celebrities have condoled with the family of the deceased, posting her pictures on social media and praying for the repose of her soul.

Hauwa Maina will be buried in Kaduna on Thursday.