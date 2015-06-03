Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court

The federal government has included the name of Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Uche Secondus, and other members of the party in the amended charge against former National security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

During a court session on Mr Dasuki’s trial on Wednesday, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, informed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, presided by Justice Hussien Baba-Yusuf, of the prosecution’s decision to increase the number of counts in the charge against Mr Dasuki from 19 to 32 counts.

Copies of the amended charge obtained by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that the federal government included some of the names mentioned in the list of alleged looters as beneficiaries of funds allegedly diverted from Mr Dasuki’s office.

The government indicated that the then ruling party, PDP, through some of its members got about N14 billion.

Apart from N10 billion allegedly spent on payment of delegates at the PDP presidential primaries, the federal government said Mr Dasuki gave N850 million of the allegedly diverted fund to Mr Secondus.

A former chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Tony Anenih, was also said to have gotten N260 million from the former NSA.

Other alleged beneficiaries include Publisher of ThisDay newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, who allegedly received N650 million; a former senator, Iyorchia Ayu, who was allegedly given N350 million; Olisah Metuh, N400 million; and founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, who allegedly got N2.1 billion.

Although Messrs Dokpesi and Metuh are currently facing trial for the alleged offence, the rest of the named beneficiaries have not been arraigned for any offence by government.

Also, Messrs Secondus and Dokpesi have filed charges against the federal government for referring to them as looters of public funds.

Following the charge filed by Mr Secondus, a Rivers State High Court bared the Nigerian government from making further mention of the plaintiff’s name on the matter.

Mr Dokpesi on his part has asked the information and justice ministers to pay N5 billion in damages to him for alleged defamation of his character.

Although Mr Dokpesi is facing trial for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from Mr Dasuki’s former office, he has denied any involvement in the allegation of fraud.

Companies also included as beneficiaries in the amended charge are as follows: AMP Solar Service, Afro-Arab Investment, Bob Oshodin Organisation Limited, WEHSAC Farms Limited, Wehsac Limited, Dimaris Mode Coolture Limited, First ARALAC Global Limited, Stellavera Development Limited, Jawaz Multi-purpose Venture Limited, Little Italy Global Services Limited, Belsha Nigeria Ltd and Syvan McNamara Limited.

Mr Dasuki is facing multiple trials for alleged diversion of $2.1 billion from his former NSA office.

He has denied any wrongdoing.