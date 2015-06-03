Nigeria News

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

by 02/05/2018 17:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

Liverpool survived a late scare in Rome to qualify for the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Though the Reds lost 4-2 to Roma on Wednesday night at Stadio Olimpico, they still progressed on a 7-6 aggregate scoreline having won 5-2 at Anfield last time out.

This is the first time in over a decade that Liverpool will be making it to final of the Champions League.

The Reds will now take on two-time defending champions, Real Madrid, in Kiev on May 26 looking to lift the trophy for a sixth time, and a first since the memorable final of 2005.

