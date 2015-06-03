Nigeria News

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

by 02/05/2018 17:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Dutse Emirate Council has approved the removal of the suspended district head of Bamaina, Mustapha Lamido, with immediate effect.

A statement from the emirate council signed by its secretary, Amadu Malami, said a substantial district head will soon be appointed for Bamaina district in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The decision followed the confirmation of the allegation levelled against the former district head for participating in active partisan politics.

The sacked Santurakin Dutse, Mustapha Lamido, is the son of the former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido. Both men are being prosecuted for allegedly embezzling public funds while the elder Lamido was in office as governor.

They are being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside the district head of Kiyawa, Aminu Abubakar.

The elder Lamido is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party, PDP.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Photos Of Masked DSS Operatives And Police Officers Who Took Over National Assembly

Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

PDP will win between 25 and 27 states in 2019 presidential elections – Atiku

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

Buhari is a BIG failure, I can't endorse him for second term – Obasanjo

Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court