Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that about N5 billion has been deployed in the state by the ruling All Progressives Congress for its governorship primaries this Saturday.

But the APC described the allegation as a figment of Mr. Fayose’s imagination and a show of meddlesomeness.

Mr Fayose, in a statement signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday said there was a noticeable movement of cash into the state by the APC.

He said genuine lovers of democracy should be worried that “over N5 billion cash will be going into mere primary election of a political party that claimed to be fighting corruption.”

The governor also alleged that some of the APC governorship aspirants had earmarked N1 million each to buy 2,000 delegates and others between N500,000 and N200,000 for at least 1,500 delegates.

“If truly President Muhammadu Buhari is truly fighting corruption, anti-corruption agencies will have their searchlights beamed on the conduct of the APC primary election in Ekiti State, with a view to unravelling where the billions of naira cash being shared left, right and center are coming from,” he said.

“Even those claiming to have integrity among them are saying on live radio programmes that they have enough cash to bribe delegates, this is ridiculous.”

Mr Fayose noted that it was alarming and questionable that a single aspirant would amass N2 billion to bribe delegates.

“Were they keeping the money somewhere with the intention of using it to buy their party members that they have impoverished by ruining the country’s economy?” he asked.

“If they spend over N5 billion just to get the party ticket, how much are they going to spend for the election proper? And where lies their claim to anti-corruption fight?”

Mr Fayose however boasted that in spite of the rain of cash in the APC, the PDP would defeat the APC in the coming governorship election.

“It is figment of his imagination,” Taiwo Olatubosun, the APC spokesman said in response.

“APC is not PDP and it is not a family of looters. We are a party committed to the ideals of a transparent democracy.

“We have 33 aspirants and they are all democratic. Our aim is to produce a popular candidate that will flush out Fayose from office.”

Mr Olatunbosun said he wondered why Mr Fayose was concerned about what happens in the APC, adding that the governor had resorted to lies to gain some advantage in the coming election.

“I don’t think we will need to dignify this allegation with a response,” he said. “The simple truth is, this is not true