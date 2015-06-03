Nigeria News

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

by 02/05/2018 17:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

Fresh reports reaching NigerianEye says, some suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect have after laid ambush on motorists along Maiduguri- Damaturu-Kano road infiltrated Auno village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state, leaving scores dead.

Sources said, the insurgents who stormed Auno at about 7:15pm on Wednesday attempted to wreck havoc before security operatives attached to Military Command School newly constructed by the state government engaged them in a gun battle.

NigerianEye learnt that Auno is one of the villages that benefited hugely in the ongoing reconstruct, rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives of governor Kashim Shettima, as virtually all schools, health clinics, mosque and residential houses hitherto destroyed by insurgents have been put to new shape under the present administration which is located west and about 20 kilometers drive from Maiduguri, the state capital. Sources said, “As at press time, hundreds of residents were scampering for safety due to the heavy gunshots and explosions being witnessed around the area.

“Some motorists were forced to make a u-turn to back to Damaturu or Maiduguri, as Auno is located along the major Maiduguri-Kano highway following the incident. No official statement from either the military nor the police at the time of filing in this report.

More details later.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Photos Of Masked DSS Operatives And Police Officers Who Took Over National Assembly

Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

PDP will win between 25 and 27 states in 2019 presidential elections – Atiku

Fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno, many feared dead

Buhari is a BIG failure, I can't endorse him for second term – Obasanjo

Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Fayose, APC clash over alleged N5 billion largesse for primaries

Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Champions League: Liverpool join Real Madrid in final

Dasukigate: PDP chairman, other members got N14 billion, govt tells court