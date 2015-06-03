Police Set to Forcefully Move Melaye to Lokoja With Helicopter

Senator Dino Melaye during his recent ordeal with the police

The Nigeria Police have perfected plans to move the embattled senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, to Lokoja to face trial for an alleged illegal firearms possession and arming of political thugs.

THISDAY reliably gathered yesterday that Melaye might be flown to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, today (Wednesday) in a police helicopter after same attempt to transport the embattled lawmaker by road to Lokoja last Tuesday failed.

Melaye, who is currently admitted at the National Hospital Abuja after sustaining injuries while resisting his forced movement to Lokoja by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), last Saturday overcame his recalled process as the people of his senatorial district refused to recall him.

He is the first Nigerian lawmaker to survive a recall move, which was apparently instigated and heavily financed by the Kogi State Government.

Reliable sources close to The State Police Command disclosed to THISDAY that the plan to take the senator to Lokoja for the second time would take place today (Wednesday) and the means had changed from land to air transport for “security reasons.”

It was gathered that the latest move by the police is contrary to medical advice from the authorities of the National Hospital in Abuja, a similar scenario that played out last Tuesday night at Zankli Hospital where Melaye was initially hospitalised, a development which led to the arrest of a medical doctor and Melaye’s younger brother.

According to Sources at the hospital, Melaye was not medically fit to be taken away to any location for now. The embattled senator had earlier cried out that some people want to assassinate him for the crime he did not commit.

However, the case is billed for hearing in Abuja as directed by the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati. Meanwhile, all effort to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer of Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah, to comment on the issue proved abortive as his phone line could not be reached by THISDAY.

