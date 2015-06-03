Married Women Are Now The Side Chics Not Young Girls – Nigerian Woman Claims

Cynthia Chikezie

A Nigerian woman has opened the eyes of many people revealing that married women are now competing with single ladies by snatching men away from their wives.

Cynthia Chikezie who made the revelation said that some husbands may not be aware that their wives are secretly engaging in extramarital affairs in which they happily play the role of a sidechic to their respective lovers.

While admonishing husbands/wives not to focus all their attention on single ladies thinking that they are the real cheaters, urged them to lookout for married women as some are now entering the league of sidechics.

She wrote: “Married ladies, young girls are no more your problems Now. It’s your fellow married women. They are the real side chics.”

Concurring with Cynthia, another Facebook user wrote: “Na so my sister tell themoooo……if your enter my estate see what married women are doing……infact you will hate marriage.”

