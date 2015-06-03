3 Men Arrested With Weapons While Vandalising MTN Mast (Photos)

The three men caught vandalizing MTN mast

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested three young men vandalising the mast of telecommunication giant – MTN at Ode-Remo in Remo North Local Government of the State.

According to PM Express, the trio were 38-year old Balogun Lukman who resided at 3 K&S Street, Ikotun Lagos, 39- year old Sunday Kayode a resident of Isheri Compound Lagos and Atanda Abiodun of 25 Egbeda/Akowonjo Road, Bakery bus-stop Lagos.

They were arrested on 27th of April, 2018, by the police patrol team of Ishara Division led by the DPO, CSP Ysusf Taiwo.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects who were five in number all came in a blue coloured Ford bus with registration number OYO NRK 842 XA, at night. They were said to have vandalised parts of the mast which included three heavy duty batteries and small cutters.

They ran out of luck around 2am while the police were on patrol. On sighting the policemen, they all took to their heels but were pursued and arrested by the policemen while two of them escaped.

The Commissioner of Police Ogun, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation into the case with the view to arresting the suspects that escaped and charging them to court as soon as possible.

