Champions League: Manchester United fans beg Ronaldo not to allow Liverpool beat Madrid

Manchester United fans have begged Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo not to allow Liverpool win the Champions League trophy.
Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final after a 7-6 aggregate win against Roma on Wednesday night.

The Reds set up a tantalising final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool now have the chance to make it six Champions League wins in Kiev in May.

This thought is crippling Manchester United fans.

However, United fans have pinned their hopes on Cristiano Ronaldo to stop Liverpool from winning the title.

Manchester United fans wrote on twitter:

@AraghiArv98, “@Cristiano please mate you are the only one that can stop it from happening please.”

MUFC-Red-Army, ”@Cristiano it is down to you to help us and stop the scums from winning the champions league please Ronny.”

@DanielMKCarter, “For the love of god @Cristiano, please, please, stop them from winning it.”

@deven_zip, “Hi @Cristiano please show the scoucers their real place when you guys play them in the UCL finals. Show them you’re a true red. Rip them apart boy.”

@Manutds-news, “Please shatter their dreams @Cristiano.”

@Lewisgd, “@ Please bless and keep Cristiano Ronaldo healthy so that he might conquer the Scouse menace. In your name, Amen.”

@ginger-mops, “@Cristiano , Please, for the sake of all football fans.”

