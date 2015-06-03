Nigeria News

Obasanjo, Atiku meet in Lagos [PHOTO]

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, sat side by side at the 10th memorial symposium of Abraham Adesanya, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).
Both men shook hands and discussed briefly at the event, which held at Muson Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

Obasanjo and Atiku, who were in charge of the country between 1999 and 2007, fell out shortly before the end of their tenure.

They have reconciled at different times, the last being shortly before the 2015 election.

Abubakar visited Obasanjo at his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, but the peace deal collapsed later and the two men returned to exchanging verbal blows.

