Europa League: What will happen to Arsenal’s future if Atletico Madrid win – Wenger

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has warned his players that failure to qualify ahead of Atletico Madrid in their Europa League semi-final, will have big consequences on the club’s future.With the clash poised at 1-1 after the first-leg, the Gunners know they must score at the Wanda Metropolitano, to have any chance of progressing to the final in Lyon later this month.

Arsenal are well out of the top four places and can only qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League trophy.

“We came here with a very young team and beat Real Madrid with fantastic names. I will try to repeat.

“(Atletico haven’t conceded at home in 11 games) but the history has to stop somewhere. That’s what we will try to do.

“I qualified for 20 or 21 years, so to be in the Champions League, of course, I want to achieve it.

“The next game is always the most important in life. It’s a big game, it influences the future of my club.

“That’s why it’s a very big game for us. The future of Arsenal is not exactly the same if we qualify for the Champions League or not,” Wenger told the media on Wednesday.