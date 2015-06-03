BBNaija: Ex-housemate Khloe Slays In Native Attire And Make-up Photos

Beautiful ex-housemate Khloe storms the social media with her lovely native attire.

She has been showing off some of her outfits on instagram for sometime now and she really has the fantastic body of a model.

The ex-housemate has gained alot of Instagram follower-ship since she joined the reality show which lasted for 85 days and featured 20 contestants.

Khloe is a fashion designer and she has been showcasing her wares on her page with a strong patronage from her teeming followers.

She just undertook a photo-shoot where she showcased some of her native dresses.

The photos are very beautiful with a make-up artist putting finishing touches to her looks.

See more photos:

Source – Akpraise



