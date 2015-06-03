Codeine: NDLEA intensifies surveillance on Nigeria-Cameroon border

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa Command, says it has commenced intensive surveillance on major routes along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

NDLEA said the move was sequel to the Federal Government’s ban on the production and importation of codeine into the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Ministry of Health had directed NDLEA offices across the country to ensure strict surveillance of the borders.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola, Yakubu Kibo, NDLEA’s Commander in Adamawa, said that the command has taken strategic measures to comply with the Federal Government’s directive.

“As you are aware, Adamawa has porous borders with Cameroon Republican; five of the seven local government areas affected by Boko Haram in the state are directly on the border with Cameroon.

“But we have intensified surveillance in collaboration with sister agencies in these areas to frustrate any attempt to import the substance into the country.’’

Mr Kibo said that the command recently destroyed over 14,000 tonnes of hard drugs, four tonnes of which were cough syrup with Codeine.

He gave an assurance that the command would frustrate all possible moves to bring the banned drugs into the state and the country in general.

