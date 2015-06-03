Ekiti Guber: Mind Your Business, Ekiti APC Tells Fayose

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday night reacted to claims by Governor Ayo Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s governorship primary, describing it as figment of his imagination.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the party, through its State Publicity Secretary, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun said what the governor had just displayed by raising “false alarm” was a sign that he was afraid of an impending loss by his party of the July gubernatorial election.

” Fayose is frustrated and jittery, let him mind his business. He is not a member of our party so I don’t know where he is picking his information from.

” APC is not like his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party that has stolen our commonwealth and plunged the nation into a state of coma

“Yes, we will mobilise our members for the primary but the allegation that we are sharing that kind of money by the governor is laughable

” We will do everything that is right and within the constitution to send him out of the Government House, so let him start packing.

“No amount of blackmail will stop or derail us. The Ekiti people are set for the APC and we will make sure we produce a candidate that is acceptable to the people.”he said.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Fayose raised the alarm over alleged movement of heavy cash into the state by some unidentified aspirants of the APC.

He said such monies were meant to compromise the delegates.

He claimed that the governorship election slated for July 14 in the state might also be compromised by the use of cash, going by the alleged desperation of the aspirants who are jostling for the ticket of the APC.

According to him, the way the exercise was being compromised in the build up to ordinary primary, showed that the APC was merely paying lip service to the war against corruption.

The Governor wondered where the money being spent by the alleged and unidentified aspirants was coming from.

Fayose claimed that one particular aspirant gave each delegate N250,000, and another gave N500,000, with a promise to offer them N1million each onSaturday, the day of the party primary.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to beam their searchlight into the alleged monetisation of the electoral processes in the state and avoid a repeat of same scenario when it comes to the gubernatorial election proper.