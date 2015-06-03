BREAKING: Court remands Dino Melaye in police custody

A senior magistrate court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi state has remanded Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West in Police custody till June 11th, 2018.

The senator who was brought into the court in a police ambulance was accused of armed sponsoring.

The embattled senator was on Thursday arraigned at the Magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Melaye who was on Wednesday arraigned at the Chief Magistrates Court, Wuse for criminal conspiracy and granted bail for N90 million was re-arrested to immediately face other criminal charges against him in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Force headquarters, in a statement by its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood had said, “Senator Dino Melaye was arraigned in court by the Police today, 2nd May, 2018 at the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse, Abuja for Criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.”

However, Melaye was brought into the court premises in an ambulance amid heavy security.

