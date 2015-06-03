Nigeria News

Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya celebrates birthday with lovely photo

03/05/2018

Ronke Odusanya is a popular Nollywood actress appearing mainly in Yoruba movies.

The actress in celebrating her birthday today took to instagram to share a lovely photo.

She wrote:

ITS ANOTHER 365 DAYS OF GRACE FROM THE ALMIGHTY ….LORD AM ETERNALLY GRATEFUL….HBD TO ME!!!!!!!!!

Happy birthday to her!

Brief Bio:

Ronke Odusanya, born on May 3rd is from Ogun State. She attended St. Benedict Nursery & Primary School and the Federal Government College, Akure, where she was known as ‘Black Queen’ following her acting skills. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU).

The busty actress got into Nollywood in 2000, starting with English movies after which she joined Oga Bello’s Awada Kerikeri Theartre group the same year. In 2001, she featured in her first Yoruba movie, Baba Ologba alongside Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello and Femi Adebayo. Ronke got her nickname, ‘Flakky Ididowo’ in 2006 on the heels of her role as Folake in a Fathia Balogun movie. She is also known as Becky, a name she got from her performance in the award winning Funke Akindele’s comedy flick, Jenifa.


