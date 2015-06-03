Health advocates stress importance of data for policy making decisions

Health advocates have stressed the importance of data collection as an effective tool for policy making decisions in the healthcare delivery system.

The importance of data for effective health planning was emphasised on Wednesday during this year’s senior civil servants’ workshop on healthcare administration in Nigeria.

The workshop was organised by the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS.

The three days training had in attendance 30 participants from across the country.

The theme of this year’s annual workshop was, “Using Data for Effective Child and Family Health Policy-making and Financing.”

The workshop was declared open by the acting Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS, Jonathan Juma.

Mr. Juma tasked the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills that would impact on child and family health policy-making and financing in the country.

While lamenting the poor usage of data for policy making in the country, he said evidence-based policy making has been a major challenge over the years.

Mr Juma also appreciated dRPC, for organising the workshop.

According to him, dPRC is a worthy ambassador and advocate for an improved healthcare delivery and education in the country.

“NIPPS regards dRPC as one of the most reputable and credible NGOs in the country that is concerned with bridging the gap between healthcare policy makers, implementers and the end-users. The organisers have high expectations, that not only will your capacity be built but the outcome of this 3-day workshop will come up with action-oriented recommendations for effective health policy making and financing,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, dPRC Country Director, Judith-Ann Walker, said the three-day capacity-building training was aimed at building champions within the government bureaucracy.

She therefore, craved for open-mindedness in addressing Nigerian’s health challenges.

The Senior Technical Advisor to PACFaH@scale, Emmanuel Abanida, said the training was organised in order to bridge a gap in the utilisation of pieces of evidence generated by the duty-bearers to inform or to programme actions so that the health sector can have a better result.

He said though there were lots of data, many had credibility issues.

“The training is put together to have a synthesis of high government officials, policy-making arms of government, senior civil servant, civil society organization and people that are using data to inform decisions. Basically, this training is to bridge the gap between pieces of evidence that are generated and how they are used,” he said

Mr Abanida emphasised that at the end of the training, participants will be able to filter data that are really key to their programme objectives.

The training was a brainchild of dRPC, a leading NGO under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, PACFaH@Scale that aims to strengthen the capacities of indigenous CSO to hold policy decision-makers accountable in terms of to their financial commitments to the people.