Two sisters docked for allegedly assaulting police officers

The police on Thursday arraigned two sisters, Favour Ajula and Oluchi Ajula, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police inspector by tearing his uniform and dragging his gun.

Favour, a 24-year-old hairdresser; and 18-year-old Oluchi, a nurse, appeared before Magistrate F.F. George on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The duo, who reside at Iju-Ishaga in Agege area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

George said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the matter until May 14 for mention.

The prosecutor, Godwin Awase, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 13 at their residence.

He said the sisters and one Emeka, a teenager, assaulted Bitrus Zingkur, by tearing his uniform and also dragged his service gun while performing his lawful duty.

Mr Awase said a man went to report to the police that the defendants were after his life.

He added that “one Uche Prince, a co-tenant, reported the defendants to police that they wanted to kill him; and the complainant followed him to the house.

“When the complainant tried to mediate and settle the disagreement, the two sisters assaulted him.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 174(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

Section 174 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault, while Section 411 attracts two years jail term for conspiracy.

(NAN)