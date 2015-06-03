Nigeria News

Benue killings: Ortom appear before House

03/05/2018

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed optimism that the renewed commitment shown by the Federal Government concerning the killings in the State will end the bloodbath in the State.

Speaking Thursday when he appeared before the State Lawmakers who summoned him to throw light on measures taking by the State Security Council to halt the incessant killings, Governor Ortom said the deployment of additional security personnel will solve the problem.
He commended the Federal Government for deploying more military, police and Civil Defense personnel to the State.
The Governor appealed to the people of the State to unite against external aggressors rather than engaging in internal conflicts.
Commenting on the arrest of Mr. Tashaku Aliyu, Governor Ortom said he has no problem with his arrest but said justice should be done in his case do that in the end, truth will prevail.
In his remarks, Speaker, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange commended the Governor for his doggedness in resisting the take over of Benue land and assured him of the support of the House

