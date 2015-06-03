Nigeria News

Yung6ix – “Davido has set the record, every man must work hard for his woman”

Nigerian singer, Yung6ix has joined the list of celebrity to react to Davido romantic gesture to his girlfriend Chioma.

Davido seem to be really in love with Chioma, and this has made a lot of celebrities react to his love affair with her.

Here is what Yung6ix has to say on Twitter:

“OBO has set the record straight every G has to work hard for his woman not just for himself. Make sure you work for a woman that deserves it”

