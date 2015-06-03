Nigeria News

#BBNaija: Nina mobbed by fans as she arrives Imo state (Video)

by 03/05/2018 12:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

Nina has been warmly received by fans in Imo state, alongside Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe.

Miracle has been honored by the State Government as the new Education Ambassador of the state.

Nina was mobbed by fans who struggled to take photos with her. Nina and Miracle will be honored by the Imo state government following their exploits at the reality show.

Miracle is from Uratta in Owerri North local government area of Imo State.

Watch video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Kelis Husband, Age, Kids, Mother, Height, Relationship With Nas

Charlize Theron Kids, Height, Husband, Who is She Dating as Boyfriend

Tyra Banks Son, Married, Husband, Height, Boyfriend, Body Measurements

#BBNaija: Nina mobbed by fans as she arrives Imo state (Video)

Yung6ix – “Davido has set the record, every man must work hard for his woman”

Media must purge itself of all prejudice – Lai Mohammed

Buhari performed well during meeting with Trump – Presidency

Benue killings: Ortom appear before House

Melaye: Health first before trial, Dogara cautions police

Two sisters docked for allegedly assaulting police officers