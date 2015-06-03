BBNaija: Nina mobbed by fans as she arrives Imo state (Video)

Nina has been warmly received by fans in Imo state, alongside Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe.

Miracle has been honored by the State Government as the new Education Ambassador of the state.

Nina was mobbed by fans who struggled to take photos with her. Nina and Miracle will be honored by the Imo state government following their exploits at the reality show.

Miracle is from Uratta in Owerri North local government area of Imo State.

Watch video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments



