Charlize Theron Kids, Height, Husband, Who is She Dating as Boyfriend

Charlize Theron is indeed a force to reckon with in the American movie industry. Many have wondered how she succeeded in winning the hearts of her numerous fans in her simplicity, but like most of her counterparts, her progress was made gradually through her distinguishing craft. There is a whole lot to find about Charlize apart from the fact that she was the main character in action movie ‘Mad Max; Fury”.

Who Is Charlize Theron?

Charlize is a South African and an American. She was born on 7 August 1975 to Afrikaan parents; Gerda Jacoba Aletta (née Maritz), her mother and Charles Jacobus Theron, her father in the town of Benoni, in Gauteng province of South Africa. As an only child, she grew up with a drunk and an abusive father who would always take out his anger on her mother. A sad and dreadful incident befell the family when Charlize’s mother killed her father in self-defense. She, however, faced no charges afterward.

Mother and daughter soon moved on and Charlize later began her studies at the National School of the Arts in Johannesburg. There, her inclination to the creative arts began. Charlize and her mother moved to Italy after she got a modeling contract at the age of 16. They later moved to the US where she attended the Joffrey Ballet School in New York. She continued at the Ballet school until she sustained a knee injury and had to pull out. It was a very sad episode in her life, which almost pushed her to severe depression. In 1994, she moved to Los Angeles to scout for movie roles. Charlize flew with a one-way ticket with the help of her mother who was very supportive and assisted her in financing her housing and other things.

She found out in Los Angeles that her Afrikaner accent was an obstacle to her landing movie roles but all that would change when she met John Crosby, a Hollywood manager. She had met Crosby on the day she got into an argument with a bank teller who refused to allow her to make transactions form a South African account.

Movie Career

Crosby linked her up and she made her film debut with a non-speaking role in the horror film Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest in 1995. Her career soon took off to greater roles and with more prominent people. In 1997, Charlize Theron played a role alongside Al Pacino in the movie Devil’s Advocate.

1999 was a great year for the South African. That year, she was cast in many notable movies including; The Astronaut’s Wife, where she starred alongside Johnny Depp, The Cider House Rules, and many others. In 2003 she starred in The Italian Job, after which she landed a role in a serial killer movie – Monster, a movie which earned her a lot of awards, and further pushed her into the limelight.

The following years were even brighter, this time with more nominations and awards. Charlize’s 2005 role in North Country, a movie where she portrayed an iron miner fighting sexual harassment pleased the entire Hollywood and earned her some nominations including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Charlize was still winning. She added to her many hit movie archives in 2012 when she starred as the evil queen in Snowhite and the Huntsman. In 2015, she played the role of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. The actress has continued to go places in the movie industry. With over 150 movies, Charlize is at the very top of her game.

Kids, Husband, Dating Boyfriend

Though she is quite private, it is no new fact that Charlize Theron has never been married. However, she was in a relationship with Stuart Townsend, whom she dated for almost a decade. while filming the movie “Trapped” in 2001, the on-set couple discovered they had a connection and soon began a romantic relationship afterward. However, on some vague grounds, the couple split in 2010. Three years later, Theron went into a relationship with Sean Penn but later called it quits with him in 2015.

The actress who has so much love for humanity has two adopted kids. In 2012 she adopted her son Jackson Theron and in 2015, she adopted a daughter August Theron.

Height, Weight, Body Measurements

She is one of the tallest actresses around, with a tall height of 1.77m (5ft 9in). Supporting her height is a proportional weight of 55 Kg (121 pounds). This gives the slim and beautiful actress a strong stamina and a fierce but subtle look.