Kelis Husband, Age, Kids, Mother, Height, Relationship With Nas

Kelis is a popular American singer, songwriter, and chef who came into limelight with the debut of her first album Kaleidoscope. However, it was her third album which featured the popular song “Milkshake” that made her a household name both in the United States and Europe. Though she is popularly known for her music, Kelis has always been fascinated with cooking and has opened a restaurant in London. Find out more interesting facts about her below.

Brief History & Age

Kelis Rogers, also known as “Kelis,” was born on the 21st of August 1979 in Harlem, New York. Her father, Kenneth Rogers, is an African American man who was a Church minister, Jazz musician, and professor at the Wesleyan University. On the other hand, her mother, Eveliss Rogers, was a fashion designer of mixed race. As a young child, she was encouraged by her parents to play music by signing her up for the church choir. Her musical development was ingenious thanks to her father’s musical genes which were definitely passed down to her. She later learned to play the saxophone as well as the violin.

When Kelis became a teenager, she began to find her tranquil home life somewhat oppressive. She became restless with a new desire and hunger to leave home and explore the world. She thus applied to the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan. Luckily for her, she got accepted at the age of 16, therefore giving her a reason to leave her parents house to seek independence.

Career Synopsis

Kelis went on to sign a recording contract with Virgin Records which enabled her to and perform the catchy chorus on “Got Your Money.” Luckily for her, this break came few months after graduating from after graduating from LaGuardia at age 20. In December 1999, a debut album was ready for release and it was called Kaleidoscope. The album was a controversial one as it featured heavy feminist-themed lyrics.

On the release of her second album, Wanderland, Kelis was having problems with her record label, Virgin Records which resulted in the release of the album only in Europe. She left Virgin Records for Arista. Fortunately for Kelis, her third album “Tasty” which was released in 2003 birthed the smash hit single “Milkshake”. With the catchy lyrics of the song “My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard,” it has become etched into the American pop culture lexicon. Other albums she has released include “Kelis Was Here” released in 2006; “Flesh Tone” released in 2010 under Interscope records.

Family – Mother

Kelis is of a mixed ancestral heritage as a result of her mother, Eveliss Rogers. Eveliss is half Chinese and Puerto Rican. She is also a popular fashion designer who has designed some of the best pieces for top celebrities in Hollywood as well her daughter Kelis.

Husband And Kids

In terms of her own nuclear family, Kelis is currently married to real estate agent Mike Mora. They both got married secretly in 2014. A year later in November 2015, they welcomed a son who they named, Shepherd. Now Kelis has two boys including her son Knight, who she had from her previous relationship with Nas. In 2018, Mike Mora (who is also a photographer) shared a semi-nude picture of his wife Kelis on social media to mixed reactions. While some attributed the post to art, others expressed their dislike for the sensual picture stating that Mike should have been more territorial of his wife’s body rather than exposing her like that to the world.

Kelis Relationship With Nas

Kelis and Former spouse, Nas

Nasir Jones a.k.a “Nas” was Kelis’ first husband. The pair met in 2002, at an MTV Video Music Awards party and they dated for one year after which they got engaged in 2004. The following year in 2005, they both got married. Sadly, their initial romance wasn’t made to last as the pair filed to get a divorce in May 2009 just after four years of marriage. During the period of filing for divorce, Kelis was 7 months pregnant with the first child of the union making the situation even more awkward and difficult than it was supposed to be at the time.

Her son was born in July 2009 and he was named “Knight.” The divorce was finalized in May 2010 and Kelis has gone on to describe the union with Nas as mentally abusive. She further revealed that at the time one-time Hollywood favorite couple, Chris Brown and Rihanna were in the news concerning domestic violence (in which Rihanna was the victim), Kelis said that she also had a domestic altercation with her ex-husband Nas a day before.

To make matters worse, Kelis said that Nas was also unfaithful in their marriage as he was involved with other women for over two years even while they were married. Currently, Kelis and Nas are still involved in a custody battle over the son “Knight.” According to Kelis, Nas hadn’t been keeping up to his paternal end of the bargain. She said she had not received any type of financial support from Nas leaving her to cater for their boy’s needs all alone.

Height And Body Statistics

Kelis is one very tall singer whose body figures help to accentuates her overall appearance. She thus stands tall at 1.78m (5 feet 10 inches). Her other body measurements which are available include her weight, which is 55kg (121 lbs) and her Bra/Bust Size which is also 35B. Her waist size is unavailable.