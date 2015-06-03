Nigeria News

BBNaija: Nina Finally Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos)

Nina finally had the golden opportunity to meet Miracle’s mother who seemed happy to see her during an appointment with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has met her lover’s mother today during their reception in Imo state by the governor.

The beautiful woman embraced Nina as they sat close to each other.

It would be recalled that the romance between Nina and Miracle kicked off in less than 48 hours into the Big Brother Naija reality show amid reports that they had known each other outside the house.

See more photos:


