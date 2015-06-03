BBNaija: Nina Finally Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos)

Nina finally had the golden opportunity to meet Miracle’s mother who seemed happy to see her during an appointment with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

The beautiful woman embraced Nina as they sat close to each other.

It would be recalled that the romance between Nina and Miracle kicked off in less than 48 hours into the Big Brother Naija reality show amid reports that they had known each other outside the house.

