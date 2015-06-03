Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance

Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performanceby Abigail Achor 03/05/2018 14:45:00 0 comments 1 Views
An undergraduate student of Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State has reportedly met her death after overdosing on Tramadol.
A 100-level female student of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, has reportedly lost her life after taking tramadol to enhance her sexual performance with her boyfriend.
A report by The Nation revealed that student had taken the drug and engaged her lover, a male undergraduate in a romp before slumping.
She reportedly passed out and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where shed died later.
